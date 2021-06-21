Unique Boutique Train Set

The Unique Boutique received a donation of a vintage electric train set. It was made by Louis Marx & Company but has some Lionel parts as well. One box is filled with the tracks and the other has all the cars inside. 6 train cars, 2 engines, tracks, and a transformer is included. The train worked for many years, the owner tried to replace parts, but it does not currently work.

We are looking for anyone interested in purchasing this great vintage train set. All proceeds will go to help feed the hungry and assist the needy in Shelby County. We are asking $150 for everything included in the picture. For more information, please call Josh at 598-4990 or you can call The Unique Boutique at 591-8190.