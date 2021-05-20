Texas Senate Bill 1 Does NOT Include Needed Funding For Long-Term Care

The long-term care profession was hoping for much-needed funding to offset the costs of new health and safety requirements from COVID-19.

AUSTIN – Yesterday, the Texas Budget Conference Committee released SB 1, the biennium budget for 2022-2023, and did not include an additional allotment for long-term care, which would have maintained the current emergency funding levels beyond the public health emergency (PHE) declaration. After the current PHE ends in July, long-term care facilities will lose a huge portion of funding that has allowed them to afford new health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, recruit and retain much-needed staff, upgrade facilities, and increase education and training for frontline caregivers to help prepare against future pandemics.

"COVID-19 has caused lost revenue and mounting financial challenges due to lower census, combined with increased expenses and overall costs of staffing, food, and personal protective equipment," said Kevin Warren, President & CEO of THCA. "Long-term care was already underfunded prior to COVID-19. Leaving the needed funding for long-term care out of the 2022-2023 biennium budget is devastating for our facilities."

A recent statewide poll of Texans conducted by the American Health Care Association found that 87% of those surveyed say funding long-term care for Texas seniors is an important or top priority and 80% said that ensuring adequate Medicaid funding for low-income seniors in nursing homes is as important as other top priorities like transportation, water, and education.

Texas’ Medicaid reimbursement rate for long-term care facilities is already ranked as the second-worst in the country and does not even cover the daily cost of care per resident. With over two-thirds of residents on Medicaid, the financial picture for the profession is bleak. Additionally, due to ongoing underfunding, staffing shortages were in the tens of thousands prior to COVID-19. The shortage has only been exacerbated during the pandemic as the highly-skilled individuals needed to staff long-term care can obtain higher wages and benefits in other sectors of health care.

"THCA has been sounding the alarm on the need for our state leaders to support the residents and staff of long-term care facilities and the poll reinforces that the public wants to see this support as well," said Warren. "Many of us, including our lawmakers, have friends and family members in long-term care. Now, I'm not sure how some of these providers will be able to maintain operations beyond this year. After the challenges of COVID, hurricane season, and the February winter storm, the lack of support is heartbreaking."

To learn more about long-term care funding or to schedule an interview, please reach out to Cara Gustafson at the information above.