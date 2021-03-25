Texas Military Division Returning to Shelby County with Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

We have added 2 additional clinic sites to Saturday’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

In addition to the clinic that will be held at the Windham Civic Center Saturday March 27th from 8:00-4:00, there will also be a clinic held at the Joaquin Volunteer Department, 136 Hughes Dr., Joaquin and the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department 305 Jacob St., Timpson. The Fire Department Clinics will open at 10:00am Saturday.

The vaccine will be administered by the Texas Military Division medical personnel and will be the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine.

There will be 300 doses available at the Civic Center and 100 doses at each of the 2 fire departments.

No appointment necessary, first come, first serve and be sure to bring picture ID and the vaccinations are free.