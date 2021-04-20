Tennis Regional Qualifiers
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 10:29am Ourtown1
Chad Lawrence
On Monday, April 12th, the Joaquin High School Tennis team competed in the District Tennis Tournament.
The players qualifying for regionals are:
Timothy Mason- 1st Place in Boy's Singles
Juan Gomez and Angel Gonzalez- 1st Place in Boy's Doubles
Marshall Fry and Stormy Runnels- 2nd Place in Mixed Doubles
Whitney Garrett and Mariel Luna- 2nd Place in Girl's Doubles
Also, winning medals were:
Shanya Norris- 3rd Place in Girl's Doubles
Addy Ballard and Luke Hernandez- 3rd Place in Mixed Doubles
Chase Rice- 4th Place in Boy's Singles
The boys' team won the Boy's Overall District Title
Congrats to all of the players that competed and Good luck at regionals!