Tennis Regional Qualifiers

On Monday, April 12th, the Joaquin High School Tennis team competed in the District Tennis Tournament.

The players qualifying for regionals are:

Timothy Mason- 1st Place in Boy's Singles

Juan Gomez and Angel Gonzalez- 1st Place in Boy's Doubles

Marshall Fry and Stormy Runnels- 2nd Place in Mixed Doubles

Whitney Garrett and Mariel Luna- 2nd Place in Girl's Doubles

Also, winning medals were:

Shanya Norris- 3rd Place in Girl's Doubles

Addy Ballard and Luke Hernandez- 3rd Place in Mixed Doubles

Chase Rice- 4th Place in Boy's Singles

The boys' team won the Boy's Overall District Title

Congrats to all of the players that competed and Good luck at regionals!