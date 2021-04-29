TDLR permanently revokes cosmetology school license, numerous other licenses across the state

Pham’s Cosmetology Manicurist Instructor and Cosmetology Esthetician Instructor licenses were permanently revoked. Pham is permanently restrained from owning or having any association whatsoever with a private beauty culture or barbering school in Texas.

In addition to the above revocation, TDLR released the newest list of people who are no longer authorized to perform or offer to perform licensed services in Texas. TDLR urges consumers not to hire unlicensed service providers.

The list includes actions taken in March 2021 to safeguard consumers and protect public health and safety.

The enforcement actions included those taken against licensees who made false statements about their criminal histories, people who performed unlicensed services, and licensees who either allowed sexual activities to occur in their licensed massage establishment or who engaged in sexual contact with a client during a massage therapy session.

Among the other types of violations that would cause a license to be revoked or that would cause TDLR to issue a cease and desist order or a permanent injunction: engaging in fraudulent activity or being convicted of a criminal offense that directly relates to the duties and responsibilities of the licensed occupation, performing services without having the appropriate license or making false statements to obtain a license.

The individuals or businesses in the cities listed below are not authorized to perform or offer to perform, licensed services in Texas. Please see https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/ safeguardingconsumers.htm for additional details on each action.

Licenses Revoked Since March

License Type City Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Bridgeport, Houston Pearland, Richmond, Somerset Barbers Dallas Cosmetology Burleson Electricians Irving, Pasadena, Rowlett, San Antonio Massage Therapy and Massage Establishments Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, Mold Assessors and Remediators Weslaco

Cease and Desist Orders Since March

Massage Therapy Houston

Permanent Revocations Since March

Cosmetology Dallas

To see ALL violations, including license revocations, suspensions, and fines, search TDLR’s Administrative Orders database (https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/ cimsfo/fosearch.asp).

To report unlicensed activity, file a complaint online: https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/ complaints/.