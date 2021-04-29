Home

TDLR permanently revokes cosmetology school license, numerous other licenses across the state

Thu, 04/29/2021 - 10:29pm Ourtown1
Notice From TDLR

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has permanently revoked a Dallas cosmetology school’s license and assessed an administrative penalty of $365,000. The penalty has been suspended, but if the former licensees violate the order, TDLR will pursue payment of the entire penalty.

The Texan Beauty Academy LLC of Dallas and the owner, Thanh Truc Pham, failed to properly account for the number of hours each student accrued and failed to provide each prospective student with a tuition schedule and other fees assessed. The owner also failed to comply with a previous order issued by the TDLR executive director.

Pham’s Cosmetology Manicurist Instructor and Cosmetology Esthetician Instructor licenses were permanently revoked. Pham is permanently restrained from owning or having any association whatsoever with a private beauty culture or barbering school in Texas.

In addition to the above revocation, TDLR released the newest list of people who are no longer authorized to perform or offer to perform licensed services in Texas. TDLR urges consumers not to hire unlicensed service providers.

The list includes actions taken in March 2021 to safeguard consumers and protect public health and safety.

The enforcement actions included those taken against licensees who made false statements about their criminal histories, people who performed unlicensed services, and licensees who either allowed sexual activities to occur in their licensed massage establishment or who engaged in sexual contact with a client during a massage therapy session.

Among the other types of violations that would cause a license to be revoked or that would cause TDLR to issue a cease and desist order or a permanent injunction: engaging in fraudulent activity or being convicted of a criminal offense that directly relates to the duties and responsibilities of the licensed occupation, performing services without having the appropriate license or making false statements to obtain a license.

The individuals or businesses in the cities listed below are not authorized to perform or offer to perform, licensed services in Texas. Please see https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/safeguardingconsumers.htm for additional details on each action.

Licenses Revoked Since March

License Type

City

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

Bridgeport, Houston Pearland, Richmond, Somerset

Barbers

Dallas

Cosmetology

Burleson

Electricians

Irving, Pasadena, Rowlett, San Antonio

Massage Therapy and Massage Establishments

Austin, Fort Worth, Houston,

Mold Assessors and Remediators

Weslaco

Cease and Desist Orders Since March

Massage Therapy

Houston

 Permanent Revocations Since March

Cosmetology

Dallas

To see ALL violations, including license revocations, suspensions, and fines, search TDLR’s Administrative Orders database (https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/cimsfo/fosearch.asp).

To report unlicensed activityfile a complaint online: https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/complaints/.

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 40 business and occupational licensing programs with more than 1,000,000 licensees across the state.

Visit TDLR’s website for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202. TDLR representatives are fluent in English, Spanish and Vietnamese

 

 

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media