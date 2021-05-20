Summer Skills and Drills Camp
JOAQUIN LADY RAMS
Summer BASKETBALL
SKILLS N DRILLS
$30 Registration Fee
Girls Entering Grades 3rd-7th
Starting June 7th on
Mondays & Wednesdays in June (8 days)
June: 7,9,14,16,21,23,28,30
10:30-12:00 @ JHS GYM
Registration will be on June 7th @ the JHS gym @ 10:00am
For more info: contact Mindy Bragg @ 936-591-1093
Summer Softball
__________________________________________________
Skills Clinic
$30 Registration Fee
Girls entering grades 3rd-7th
Starting June 8th on
Tuesdays & Thursdays in June (8 days)
June: 8,10,15,17,22,24,29, July 1
1:00-3:00 @ JHS softball field
Registration will be on June 1st @ the JHS softball field 12-1 pm
For more info: contact Steven McCann @ 936-269-3128 ext.428