Summer Skills and Drills Camp

Thu, 05/20/2021 - 5:51pm Ourtown1
Jennifer McCann, Administrative Assistant, Joaquin ISD

JOAQUIN LADY RAMS

 

Summer BASKETBALL  

 

   SKILLS N DRILLS

 

$30 Registration Fee

Girls Entering Grades 3rd-7th

Starting June 7th on

Mondays & Wednesdays in June (8 days)

June: 7,9,14,16,21,23,28,30

10:30-12:00 @ JHS GYM

Registration will be on June 7th @ the JHS gym @ 10:00am

For more info: contact Mindy Bragg @ 936-591-1093

 

Summer Softball

__________________________________________________

Skills Clinic

 

$30 Registration Fee

Girls entering grades 3rd-7th

Starting June 8th on 

Tuesdays & Thursdays in June (8 days)

June: 8,10,15,17,22,24,29, July 1

1:00-3:00 @ JHS softball field

 

Registration will be on June 1st @ the JHS softball field 12-1 pm 

For more info: contact Steven McCann @ 936-269-3128 ext.428

 

