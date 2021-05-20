Summer Skills and Drills Camp

JOAQUIN LADY RAMS

Summer BASKETBALL

SKILLS N DRILLS

$30 Registration Fee

Girls Entering Grades 3rd-7th

Starting June 7th on

Mondays & Wednesdays in June (8 days)

June: 7,9,14,16,21,23,28,30

10:30-12:00 @ JHS GYM

Registration will be on June 7th @ the JHS gym @ 10:00am

For more info: contact Mindy Bragg @ 936-591-1093

Summer Softball

__________________________________________________

Skills Clinic

$30 Registration Fee

Girls entering grades 3rd-7th

Starting June 8th on

Tuesdays & Thursdays in June (8 days)

June: 8,10,15,17,22,24,29, July 1

1:00-3:00 @ JHS softball field

Registration will be on June 1st @ the JHS softball field 12-1 pm

For more info: contact Steven McCann @ 936-269-3128 ext.428