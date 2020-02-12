Home
Article Image Alt Text

Steel Building Raffle

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:15pm Ourtown1
Josh Crawford

Come get your raffle tickets today for your chance to win a Steel Building!  This would be great for a storage building and you know you can always use more storage room!  Tickets are $10 each or 11 tickets for $100.  You can purchase tickets at Shelby County Outreach Ministries M-F, from 9-2.  The drawing will be on Friday, April 3rd.  The winner is responsible for moving costs.  Come by the Outreach today to show your support and buy a raffle ticket!  For more information, please call us at 936-598-4990.  

Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media