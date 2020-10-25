Shelby County 4-H’ers Awarded District Level Gold Star
Two Shelby County 4-H youth were awarded the District 5 Gold Star at a banquet
on October 6, 2020 at The Barn in Nacogdoches. The Gold Star award is the
highest award given by Texas A&M University and is based on the 4-H member’s
project, leadership and citizenship/community service participation on the county
level. Receiving the award this year were Mr. Lance Holloway and Mr. Wesley
Wages.
Lance eagerly joined 4-H in the third grade to show
livestock and especially to participate in the Shelby County
Shooting Sports program. He has continually grown in
shooting sports including placing at the state games,
becoming a Texas Parks and Wildlife Whizbang Qualifier
and giving back to his club by becoming a certified assistant
coach and State Shooting Sports Ambassador. Lance is the son of John Henry and
Chelsea Holloway from Center, Texas.
Wesley is a member of a multi-generational farming and
agriculture family. He began his 4-H career as soon as
he was in third grade, being involved in showing market
and breeding goats, market broilers and breeding beef
heifers. He has served as an officer of 4-H for five years.
He has also been involved in Livestock Judging,
leadership activities, and numerous other volunteer
activities. His passion for the agriculture industry can be
seen in every aspect of what he does. He also truly enjoys helping mentor the
younger up and coming agriculture students and offers his assistance whenever he
can. Wesley was blessed to grow up with mentors in agriculture among both
family members and friends, and he understands the importance of teaching the
next generation of Agricultural leaders. Wesley is the son of Bryan and Dee Wages
of Center, Texas.
##
