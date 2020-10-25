Shelby County 4-H’ers Awarded District Level Gold Star

Two Shelby County 4-H youth were awarded the District 5 Gold Star at a banquet

on October 6, 2020 at The Barn in Nacogdoches. The Gold Star award is the

highest award given by Texas A&M University and is based on the 4-H member’s

project, leadership and citizenship/community service participation on the county

level. Receiving the award this year were Mr. Lance Holloway and Mr. Wesley

Wages.

Lance eagerly joined 4-H in the third grade to show

livestock and especially to participate in the Shelby County

Shooting Sports program. He has continually grown in

shooting sports including placing at the state games,

becoming a Texas Parks and Wildlife Whizbang Qualifier

and giving back to his club by becoming a certified assistant

coach and State Shooting Sports Ambassador. Lance is the son of John Henry and

Chelsea Holloway from Center, Texas.



Wesley is a member of a multi-generational farming and

agriculture family. He began his 4-H career as soon as

he was in third grade, being involved in showing market

and breeding goats, market broilers and breeding beef

heifers. He has served as an officer of 4-H for five years.

He has also been involved in Livestock Judging,

leadership activities, and numerous other volunteer

activities. His passion for the agriculture industry can be

seen in every aspect of what he does. He also truly enjoys helping mentor the

younger up and coming agriculture students and offers his assistance whenever he

can. Wesley was blessed to grow up with mentors in agriculture among both

family members and friends, and he understands the importance of teaching the

next generation of Agricultural leaders. Wesley is the son of Bryan and Dee Wages

of Center, Texas.

##

Anyone needing special assistance at any Extension Program should contact the Texas AgriLife Extension Office of Shelby

County at (936) 598-7744 at least one week prior to the event or program. Extension programs serve people of all ages regardless

of socioeconomic level, color sex, religion, disability, or national origin.