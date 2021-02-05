SFA regents approve faculty, staff appointments

An award-winning author and poet was approved to serve as interim dean of the College of Liberal and Applied Arts during a quarterly meeting of the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents.

Dr. Mark Sanders, associate dean and professor of English, has received awards including the Western Heritage Award and the Poetry Nebraska Book Award. His poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and literary criticism have been published in the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Australia.

Sanders holds two doctoral degrees – the first focusing on modern poetry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the second in higher education from the University of Idaho. His bachelor’s and master’s degrees are from Kearney State College in Nebraska.

In addition to Sanders’ appointment as interim dean, regents approved the retirement of the previous dean of the college, Brian Murphy, as well as the appointments of Brandon Frye as vice president for student affairs and Graham Garner as chief marketing communications officer.

Other appointments by regents included Rebecca Spears as visiting assistant professor of English, Jessica Glasscock as assistant professor of forestry, and the following changes of status: Alison Reed, from learning experience design specialist to coordinator, Center for Teaching and Learning; Kallie Barrett, from accountant II to billing services coordinator, Controller’s Office; Alexis Guthery, from project coordinator to project analyst, Information Technology; Amy Camacho, from analyst to senior analyst, and Shelby Winthrop, from administrative assistant to analyst, Institutional Research; Michara DeLaney-Fields, from chief diversity officer to interim vice president, and Hollie Smith, from assistant dean of students to interim dean of students, Student Affairs; Sarah Kouliavtsev, from senior specialist to coordinator – web services, University Marketing Communications; and Ryan Brown-Moreno, from career coordinator to academic partnership coordinator.

In athletics, Andrew Glass was approved as assistant track coach, and Chelsea Groves was appointed assistant program director-strategic communications. Patricia Rivera was appointed Title IX compliance specialist.

Regents approved the retirement of James Towns, a professor in the Department of Languages, Cultures and Communication, and named him professor emeritus in the College of Liberal and Applied Arts. Towns has served as an SFA faculty member since 1970 and has authored 18 books.

Also in the College of Liberal and Applied Arts, regents approved the retirements of administrative assistant, Jane Robinson; Anne Duncan, adjunct faculty, English and creative writing; and Karen Price, associate professor, government.

Regents approved Perkins College of Education retirements including Paula Griffin, associate professor, elementary education; Karen Farris and Louann Williams, master teachers, Early Childhood Laboratory; Mitzi Perritt, professor, human sciences; and David Goodman, lecturer, kinesiology and health science.

In the College of Sciences and Mathematics, the following retirements were approved: Gene Sullivan, instructor, biology; professors Thomas Callaway and Edward Michaels, physics, engineering and astronomy; Carol Athey, clinical instructor, nursing; and Peggy Moss, administrative assistant, and Nola Schmidt, curriculum coordinator, STEM Research and Learning Center.

The retirement of Steve Westbrook, vice president for University Affairs, was approved, along with

Jeffery Williams, technology coordinator, forestry and agriculture; Keith New, lecturer, business communication and legal studies; Catherine Young, accountant II, Controller’s Office; Michael Carmical, programmer/analyst, and Glenn Millard, help desk analyst, information technology; Donna Crawford, administrative assistant, Student Affairs; Carol Woodson, reservation/conference coordinator, and Terry Witcher, building operator II, student center operations; Barbara Blackwell, costume shop foreperson, theatre; and Hardy Meredith, photography services coordinator, University Marketing Communications.

The retirement of Health Services Director Janice Ledet was among those approved, along with Jenny Henson, clinical lab scientist, and Charlene Honea, assistant to the director.

Retirements approved for SFA’s Physical Plant included Virginia Booth, Joie Fields and Garth Zimmerman, custodial workers; Lewis McPherson, grounds worker; Donald Shinn, electrical/electronics foreperson; Mary Evans, administrative assistant; James Radar, manager of residence life operations; Bobbie Sanders, auto services technician; and Gilberto Veliz and Angela Williams, both custodial forepersons.

In the University Police Department, regents approved the retirements of James Fincher, corporal; Tina Layton, parking office coordinator; and Muriel Taylor, dispatcher.