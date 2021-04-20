Senior Site Fundraiser Thanks

Shelby County Outreach Ministries and its Meals on Wheels program would like to thank everyone who purchased a BBQ plate for the fundraiser. Because of your donations, the fundraiser was a remarkable success. Your contributions help us continue to provide food for homebound senior citizens in Shelby County as well as check on them to make sure they are doing well. If you would like to contribute to Meals on Wheels, call us at 598-7768. Thank you once again for your support.

