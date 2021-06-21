Senior Site 4th of July Celebration

The Senior Nutrition Site will be celebrating the 4th of July with chili dogs, beans, salad, and cake! So come join us for fun, food, and fellowship for this Independence Day. There will also be a prize handed out for the Most Patriotic! Come and show off your most patriotic outfit!

This celebration will be on Friday, July 2, 2021. The Senior Nutrition Site is open from 9-2. Seniors 60 and older are welcomed to attend. For more information, please call us at 936-598-7768.