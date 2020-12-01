SANTA’S CHRISTMAS PARADE SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5TH

Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday, December 5 th .

In keeping with the holiday tradition, the Grand Marshal will lead the parade at 6:00pm. Allison

Harbison, the 2020 Distinguished Service Award recipient is this year’s Grand Marshal. Over 20 floats

will make their way through the heart of downtown to delight the young and old alike.

Floats will line up on Malone Drive. The Parade will go down Tenaha Street and around the

downtown square, driving around all four corners and three sides, exiting onto Cora Street where it

will start to disperse.

COR Boutique, Mooney’s Emporium and Payne & Payne Home N’Suchlike will be hosting their

Christmas Open Houses all day.

Thank you to this year’s Presenting Sponsor, Shelby Savings Bank. Also, thank you to the City of

Center, our Float Competition Sponsor; Farmers State Bank and Specter, Inc. our Silver Sponsors.

Parade winners will be announced via media on Monday, December 7th.