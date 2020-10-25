Santa’s Christmas Parade Committee Announces a “Rustic Christmas” theme

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Santa’s Christmas Parade Committee announces the 2020

parade will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 6:00pm. The Parade is presented by

Shelby Savings Bank. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Rustic Christmas”. The Parade will be

routed on and near the downtown square.

Categories for the 2020 Parade will include: Individuals, Schools, Businesses, Churches and Civic

Organizations. Judges will award cash prizes to the top three places in each category. The Float

Competition Sponsor is the City of Center.

Parade float entry registration is free and completed applications must be returned to the Shelby County

Chamber of Commerce office by Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

We hope there will be a lot of entries. Decorate your pick up truck, golf cart, horse and buggy etc. Join

in the holiday festivities and have fun!

The Taste of the Holidays, sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank, will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at

the Windham Civic Center from 4:30p.m. – 7:30p.m. There will be delicious food samplings available.

For more information contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or email

info@shelbycountychamber.com.