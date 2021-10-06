PUBLIC NOTICE: Garrison ISD now receiving Sealed Proposals for the sale of a 2001 Chevy Bluebird and a 2009 Ford Expedition XL

Sealed Proposals for the sale of a 2001 Chevy Bluebird and a 2009 Ford Expedition XL will be received by Garrison ISD, 459 N. US Hwy 59, Garrison, TX 75946 until 10:00 A.M. on October 15, 2021. All submitted proposals shall be sealed and marked “Transportation”.

For details on any of the vehicles, contact Kyle Lee at 347-7061 or leec@garrisonisd.com.

Garrison reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals.