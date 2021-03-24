Press Release for Grill Fest

NEW EVENT FOR GRILL FEST 2021

Fire up your grills, start working on your bean recipes and start mastering your signature drink. In addition to the meat and bean categories, there will be a Beverage category at Grill Fest this year. It may alcoholic, or not. We are also bringing back the dessert category. There is a $10 registration fee for the beans, dessert and beverage categories. Winner takes the pot.

Beverages will judged on aroma, appearance, taste and an overall opinion – would the taste impress you if you ordered it at a restaurant.

Grill Fest 2021, Presented by Farmers State Bank, will be held April 24th with set up and cooking starting on the evening of the 23rd. In addition to the food and beverage competitions there will be a Washer Pitching Tournament and 42 Tournament. Steve Adams, Karoke will provide musical entertainment.

The public is invited to attend and sample tastings of barbecue at cook team stations. Entry is free

There is still plenty of time to register for all events including the cook off. Registration for the cook off is $150 prior to April 10th, $200 after that date. You may sign up for the cook off, beans, dessert and beverage up until April 23rd.

Thank you to all our Sponsors. We could not have this event, or any of our events, without the generous support of all our Sponsors.

Presenting Sponsor is Farmers State Bank: Gold Sponsors are Badders Law Firm, Pilgrims Pride and Tyson Foods: Silver Sponsors are Ace Hardware of East Texas, B & S A/C and Heating, Bobs Pawn and Gun Shop, BTS Disposal, LLC, the Light and Champion. and 4C Electrical Services: Judges Table Sponsor is C&J A/C & Electrical: Entertainment Sponsors are Rapid Payday & Title Pro and Raymond Motor Company: 42 Tournament and Washer Pitching Sponsor is Shelby Savings Bank. The City of Center is the Award Sponsor.

Registration forms and additional information is available at www.shelbycountychamber.com or at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce office – 936-598-3682. Questions may be emailed to info@shelbycountychamber.com.