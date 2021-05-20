Panola College returns to normal operations

With COVID-19 vaccinations now readily available, the state has seen a marked decline in both the number of infections and deaths. Originally, Panola College had intended to end altered operations on June 1, 2021. However, pursuant to Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-36 issued Tuesday, May 18, at 12:15 p.m., altered operations will end at the close of business hours today, May 20, 2021.

Beginning May 21, Panola College will end altered operations and will return to "business as usual." Panola College will no longer mandate face coverings or restrict activities in response to the COVID-19 disaster. Of course, the individual choice to continue wearing face-covering remains.

“I appreciate how students, faculty, and staff have stepped up and helped us navigate these unprecedented times,” expressed Dr. Greg Powell, President of Panola College. “It has been a long 14 months, and we appreciate everyone’s care and commitment to keep Panola College a safe place for our community during the pandemic.”

As always, Panola College plans to remain in coordination with our state and local health officials to monitor any changes.