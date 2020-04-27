Panola College opens applications for CARES grants

Panola College is now accepting applications for the CARES Act Student Relief Fund grants that will provide direct financial support to students impacted by the coronavirus and COVID-19. The application is available on the Panola College website and will remain open until May 22, 2020. Funds will be dispersed after the application has closed and applicants have been verified.

To apply, follow this link: https://www.panola.edu/public- relations/pccares

Funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the grants will be awarded to students to help cover for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus including technology, housing, utilities, food and other expenses.

According to the Department of Education, in order to be eligible, students must meet the following requirements:

·Applicants must be enrolled in at least 3 credit hours at Panola College as of March 13, 2020.

·Students must be enrolled in at least one face-to-face course as of March 13.

·Students must be eligible to apply for financial aid through FAFSA. (This excludes international, DACA, and dual credit students.)

·Dual credit high school students are not eligible.

·Applicants must be a US citizen or eligible non-citizen.

·A valid Social Security number is required.

·Male students must be registered with Selective Service.

·Documentation of high school completion is required, such as a high school diploma, GED or have proof of completion of high school in an approved home school setting.

The online application is a simple form asking for name, student ID number, and current mailing address. The form includes boxes for applicants to check indicating what financial needs they have that are related to the coronavirus and verify enrollment criteria.

Students will have 30 days to complete and submit the form. Once the applications are verified and grant amounts are determined, the Panola College business office will send the funds directly to the students by debit card, direct deposit or check. Students should indicate their choice of fund delivery by logging into their Campus Connect accounts on the Panola College website.