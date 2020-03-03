Panola College to host mobile mammography

The Christus Good Shepherd Mobile Breast Center mammography van will be at Panola College from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. To schedule an appointment, call 903-315-2130. Appointments are limited to ensure adequate time for each exam, so anyone interested is encouraged to call soon.

Christus Good Shepherd will accept and file insurance at the normal rate for a mammogram and radiologist reading, or women may pay $99 for a discounted cash rate.

The Mobile Breast Center is equipped with advanced digital technology. Screenings are performed by all-female, advanced level certified mammography staff members. Digital mammography provides early diagnosis, saving thousands of women’s lives each year.

Women who are 40 and older should have a mammogram annually. Women are not eligible for the Mobile Breast Center mammogram if they have been diagnosed with breast cancer; are currently being treated for breast cancer; have a problem such as a lump, skin changes or discharge; are currently breast feeding or have breast fed within the past nine months.

“We are proud to offer this much-needed diagnostic tool at Panola College,” said Jessica Pace, Director of Institutional Advancement. “Early detection of breast cancer saves lives. We encourage women to call and make their appointments early. The last appointment for the day will be scheduled at 2:45 p.m.”