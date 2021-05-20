Open to Public

Shelby County Outreach Ministries is excited to announce that on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, all programs will be opened to the public! The Senior Nutrition Site will be open Monday – Friday from 9-2. The Unique Boutique is open Monday – Friday from 9-4 and the Helping Hands Outreach Center will be open Monday – Friday from 9-2. The Outreach Center distributes emergency food boxes to those who qualify and assists with various needs such as prescriptions, doctor visits, Ensure, and more. For more information, please call us at 936-598-4990.