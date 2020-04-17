NOW HIRING: Smith Sawmill Service in Timpson

Smith Sawmill Service is seeking a full-time employee to provide custodial / janitorial duties at the Timpson manufacturing facility and office. Individual must be 18 years or older, able to stand, squat, climb up to 3 step-ladder, lift up to 45 lbs, mop, sweep, and operate a floor cleaning machine. Company benefits for qualifying employees include health insurance, 401K and PTO.

Hours will be Monday – Thursday 10:00 am until 7pm w/ 30 min lunch and Friday 8:00 – 2:00 (40 hrs)

· Individual will clean/disinfect and supply restrooms and fixtures

· Individual will clean/disinfect breakrooms

· Clean all building floors by sweeping, mopping, vacuuming and/or operating shop floor cleaner

· Clean, dust and polish furniture and fixtures

· Clean glass doors and all indoor glass partitions and mirrors

· Keep trash receptacles emptied throughout facility

· Maintain cleanliness and sanitation standards in a safe manner throughout the facilities

· All cleaning equipment, supplies and cleaners will be provided, including gloves and safety glasses.

· Work attire is required. No shorts, no open toe shoes, no sleeveless shirts

· May include one Saturday per month

Smith Sawmill Service is an equal opportunity employer. Potential employees are subject to drug screening.

Applications will be emailed, upon request and once submitted, we will contact applicant regarding an interview. Please do not call as a follow-up or come to our office, at this time, without an appointment.

To request an application call 972-584-9704 or email ap@smithsawmillservice.com and ask for an application for this job posting. Thank you, Debra Smith