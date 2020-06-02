Nichols Statement Contact Tracing

The State of Texas has recently entered into an agreement with a company to participate in contact tracing. This includes contacting an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, and documenting their location and who they have been in contact with to trace where the disease may have been spread. Participation in this is 100% voluntary, and no Texan will be required to participate in this process. If you receive a phone call from a contact tracer, you have every right to not engage with them or provide the information they request.

I am concerned and have been against this contract since learning about its existence. It was entered into without the knowledge of the Legislature. While it has been made voluntary by Governor Abbott, there is always the chance it could be made mandatory as we are in a declared State of Disaster. I would oppose that whole heartedly, and will continue to monitor this process as it progresses over the coming months.

You can find out more about contact tracing by visiting the Department of State Health Services website at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/tracing.aspx