Nichols and White announce significant funding for Tyler County and Newton County Courthouses

Austin, TX - Today, Texas State Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Texas State

Representative James White (R-Hillister) announced a significant allocation of funding for the

Tyler County and Newton County courthouses.

Representative White and I have worked hard to ensure that our historic courthouses in Newton

County and Tyler County are preserved," said, Senator Nichols. These funds will ensure that any

maintenance, renovation, or preservation is funded. Our historic county courthouses tell such

important stories about Texans who came before us and these funds will maintain our

commitment to preserving that history."

During the 87th Legislative Session, Tyler County was appropriated $1 million, and Newton

County was appropriated $1.1 million for courthouse preservation through the Texas Historical

Commission's Courthouse Grants program. This nationally recognized and award-winning

the program has funded 70 Texas courthouse restorations, another 29 courthouse emergency or

planning work, and 25 preservation Master Plan updates. With more historic courthouses than

any other state in the nation, the Texas Historical Commission has made every effort to maintain

this impressive collection of historic public architecture.

" Thank you Senator Nichols for your leadership on behalf of Deep East Texas,& said Rep. White.

" These funds for the Newton and Tyler county courthouses will play a key part in honoring the

history of these two great counties. These courthouses are rural community treasures and the

funds allocated will facilitate growing our local prosperity."