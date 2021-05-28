Nichols and Harris announce significant funding for Texas State Railroad and naming of State Loop 256 for Judge Bascom Bentley
Nichols and Harris announce significant funding for Texas State
Railroad, naming of State Loop 256 for Judge Bascom Bentley
Austin, TX - Today, Texas State Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Texas State
Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) announced a significant allocation of funding for the
Texas State Railroad.
Representative Harris and I have worked hard to ensure there is continued support for the
operations of the Texas State Railroad," said, Senator Nichols.This historic railway is an East
Texas treasures that families and community groups travel from across the state to enjoy. This
funding will ensure the continued operations of the railroad for years to come."
During the 87th Legislative Session, $1.5 million was approved for the Texas State Railroad,
which connects Palestine and Rusk. These one-time funds can be used to purchase additional rail
cars, perform necessary maintenance on the railway, and support continued operations.
I'm proud to work with Senator Nichols on Senate Bill 1 to allocate $1.5 million to this heritage
railroad and cannot thank him enough for his leadership this session," said, Representative Harris.
" This much-needed funding will help preserve and maintain one of the most beautiful landmarks
in the state of Texas."
Senator Nichols and Representative Harris also passed legislation to name State Loop 256 in
Palestine the Bascom W. Bentley III Memorial Loop. Judge Bentley served as the 369th District
Court judge for nearly thirty years. That district encompasses both Cherokee County and
Anderson County. He retired in March of 2017 and passed away later that same year.
& I was honored to officially name Loop 256 in Palestine after the Honorable Bascom Bentley
III,& said, Senator Nichols. " I have known and loved Judge Bentley since he first ran for District
Judge. He was an inspiration for many, stern as a judge, mentored many, and brought laughter
wherever he went. He will truly be missed. Naming the loop is a fitting tribute to his memory. I
appreciate the work by Rep. Cody Harris and the Palestine City Council for bringing this
resolution to the legislature."
House Bill 2521 passed the Senate on May 28 unanimously. Now that the bill is finally passed,
signs and designations can go up soon to honor such an influential man.
" Judge Bentley was larger than life. His contributions to our community are countless and his
positive impact will be felt for generations," said, Representative Harris. " He cared deeply about
Palestine and her people. This small gesture to memorialize him is just a small token of the
appreciation I feel for him and his family. I am truly humbled and honored to author the bill to
rename Loop 256 in Palestine the & Bascom W. Bentley III Memorial Loop&. This could not have
been accomplished without the hard work of Senator Robert Nichols, who worked a miracle to
get the bill passed out of the Senate. I'm grateful to him for his dedication to our community."