Nichols and Clardy announce significant funding for Rusk State Hospital, Caddo Mounds, Stephen F. Austin State University

Austin, TX - Today, Texas State Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Texas State

Representative Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) announced a significant allocation of funding for

Rusk State Hospital, Caddo Mounds Visitor Center, and Stephen F. Austin State University. Representative Clardy and I have worked hard for many years to ensure there is awareness in

the Legislature of the significant needs at Rusk State Hospital and the importance of investing in

our state hospital infrastructure, said Senator Nichols. The additional funding for Caddo

Mounds State Historic Site's Visitor Center and for Stephen F. Austin are also huge

accomplishments this session. I'm excited to see the legislature dedicate needed resources to our

mental health facilities, state historic sites, and institutions of higher education in East Texas."

During the 87th Legislative Session, the budget included an additional $3 million in funding for

Rusk State Hospital to demolish antiquated, dangerous buildings on their campus. Rusk has

undergone significant renovation in the past several years due to funding secured in the 85th and

86th Legislative Sessions to construct new, state-of-the-art inpatient psychiatric facilities.

Additionally, the budget included $400,000 for the Caddo Mounds Historic Site for their

Visitors Center. A few years ago, the visitor's center was severely damaged during a tornado that

hit the area. The roof was ripped off the building and part of the building was essentially

destroyed. These funds will be used for essential repairs and enhancements to the center.

Lastly, in addition to Stephen F. Austin State University's formula funding, the university will

receive additional funding for their Center for Applied Research and Rural Innovation. The $2

million in funding will go toward bringing faculty and students together with business, industry,

education, and community partners in dynamic, interactive environments. Through these

interactions, students will learn how to use their skills to work in teams with other students from

multiple disciplines in order to solve complex real-world problems for rural and smaller

communities. I want to thank the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance Committee for taking

the needs of East Texas into consideration when formulating the state budget," said

Representative Clardy & I was proud to work with my good friend and colleague, Senator

Nichols, to secure funding for the Rusk State Hospital, Caddo Mounds Visitor Center, and

Stephen F. Austin State University. We have fought for several sessions to ensure the needs of

East Texas is met, and the additional funds we received in the state budget are a major step in

the right direction.