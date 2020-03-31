The New Coronavirus CANNOT Be Transmitted Through Mosquito Bites

To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new

coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The new coronavirus is a respiratory

virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person

coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect

yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with

soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

From the CDC – Centers for Disease Control

• Mosquitoes and ticks can’t spread all types of viruses.

• At this time, we have no data to suggest that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses

(e.g. SARS, MERS) are spread by mosquitoes or ticks.

• For a virus to pass to a person through a mosquito or tick bite, the virus must be able

to replicate inside the mosquito or tick.