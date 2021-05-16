The missing Houston tiger has been found will be transported to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch

The sanctuary in Murchison, Texas, is part of the Humane Society of the United States

May 16, 2021-- The search for India, the missing tiger in Houston, ended last night and the tiger is now safe. He spent Saturday night at BARC Animal Shelter in Houston and on Sunday morning is being transported to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, a sanctuary run by the Humane Society of the United States.

Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty, was on-site to pick up the approximately nine-month-old tiger. “Houston authorities did a remarkable job over the past several days to locate India and to ensure the safety of the public and the animal,” Almrud said. “Black Beauty Ranch will provide a safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be.”

Kitty Block, president, and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States said, “We’re relieved India is safe. We cannot have dangerous wild animals roaming neighborhoods or living in people’s homes. Forcing these animals to live under such conditions, confined and treated as a ‘pet’ is an inhumane and serious public safety risk—no matter how ‘cute’ or ‘tame’ the animal may seem. Big cats like India express natural, unpredictable behaviors that can occur at any moment. Situations like this are why we are working to pass federal legislation. The Big Cat Public Safety Act would prohibit keeping big cats as pets.”

This is not the first time in Texas that Black Beauty has taken in a tiger who was a victim of the exotic pet trade. The sanctuary worked with BARC in February 2019 to take in Loki and just three months ago, the sanctuary worked with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to provide a home for Elsa .

India will be examined by the staff veterinarian at the sanctuary and will remain quarantined for the required 30 days to keep him safe.

Almrud added, “Our hope is that we get full and legal custody of India so that he can live out his life here at Blacky Beauty Ranch, where he can have the life a tiger should—as close as possible to what he would have in the wild.”

Note to editors: Photos and video of India the tiger will be available soon for download.

For the latest images, today, also follow https://www.facebook. com/BlackBeautyRanch

Media Contact: Rodi Rosensweig, 203-270-8929, RRosensweig@humanesociety.org

Founded in 1979, the 1,400-acre Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, operated by the Fund for Animals in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, is one of America's largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries. Located in Murchison, Texas, Black Beauty is a permanent haven to nearly 800 domestic and exotic animals rescued from research laboratories, circuses, zoos, private pet ownership, roadside zoos, and government roundups. Residents include tigers, bears, primates, bison, tortoises, horses, burros, and more. To respect the peace and privacy of the animals, the sanctuary is open to the public only twice a month for an intimate prescheduled Ranch of Dreams Tours. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, tours are on hiatus until further notice. For updates, visit https://www.facebook. com/BlackBeautyRanch.

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing, and other cruel industries. With our affiliates, we rescue and care for tens of thousands of animals every year through our animal rescue team’s work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society. Learn more about our work at humanesociety.org. Subscribe to Kitty Block’s blog, A Humane World. Follow The HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.