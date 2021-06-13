Jayden Windham Represents Timpson in Texas All-State Band

Jayden Windham, a sophomore member of the Timpson High School Band, was selected as a member of the 2021 Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band according to Timpson Band Director Deshmond Johnson.

He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels. Windham plays Tuba in the band at Timpson under the direction of Johnson and James Trammell, who are members of the Association of Texas Small School Bands, a 1,175 member group of band directors in class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A high schools in Texas.

Windham represented Timpson at the ATSSB All-State Clinic/Concert this past week. The ATSSB All-State Bands met for rehearsals in Melissa, Texas, June 9-12, 2021, and presented a concert on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Melissa Performance Hall.

He is the son of Michael and Sarah Windham. His grandparents are Eileen Randall, Tim & Sabrina Randall, and David & Rebecca Windham.