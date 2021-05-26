Ja'Kayla Parks named recipient of "Legends Scholarship"

From Left to Right: Legends of the Ball Board Member and 1974 CHS Graduate Debra K. Thomas, Senior Ja'Kayla Parks, Head Girls Basketball Coach Douglas Boone, and CTE Coordinator and School Counselor Alease Copelin.

Ja'Kayla Parks is the recipient of the Legends of the Ball, Inc. $1,000 "Legends Scholarship" for her academic and sports achievements.

Legends of the Ball, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded by twelve members of the WBL (Women's Professional Basketball League) which was the first viable women's professional basketball league in the United States.