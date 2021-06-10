Huffines Thanks Gov. Abbott for “Joining My Campaign”

DALLAS, TX, June 10, 2021 — Republican candidate for Texas governor Don Huffines today issued the following statement:

“I would like to thank ‘all talk, no action’ Greg Abbott for joining my campaign by admitting that as governor he’s had the power for the last seven years to close down the Texas border, and has refused to do so. His significant shift in tone today is a result of the massive momentum our campaign is receiving. As governor, I will finish Trump’s wall and actually close down the border. I will also end taxpayer subsidies to illegal aliens that Greg Abbott is funding in his current budget.”