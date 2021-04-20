Lufkin’s Glow Show will feature fully inflated and tethered hot-air balloons “glowing” against the night sky, much like a similar event pictured here. The family-friendly event is set for 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7 in Kit McConnico Park.

HOT AIR BALLOONS TO LIGHT UP NIGHT AT LUFKIN’S GLOW SHOW

Glowing, colorful hot-air balloons will light up the evening sky during Lufkin’s Glow Show, from 5 to 9:30

p.m. Saturday, August 7 in Kit McConnico Park.

“This is a magical outdoor event that’s great for families, and it’s something we haven’t seen in Lufkin

before,” said Taylor Commiato, Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “The hot-air balloon pilots

inflate their balloons but keep them tethered to the ground. The burners they use to inflate the balloons

create a bright light inside, making these giant balloons glow against the night sky. It’s quite a sight.”

In addition to the balloon glow, there will also be tethered balloon rides, live music, children’s activities,

food, and vendors. Vendor applications are available on the Lufkin Glow Show page at VisitLufkin.com.

Tickets are $30 per car, with up to six people per car. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at

VisitLufkin.com or at the Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau, 601 N. Second St. There is no fee for

parking at Kit McConnico Park. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets.

The Lufkin Glow Show is made possible by Badders Law Firm, Presenting Sponsor. Pilgrims and

Commercial Bank of Texas is Hot Air Balloon Sponsors.

For more information, please go to visitlufkin.org or call 936-633-0349.