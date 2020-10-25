Hemphill Order of the Easter Star General Store

A fundraiser to help with our benevolent work for Sabine County and scholarships for graduating seniors will be held November 6th and 7th, 2020 at the Hemphill Masonic Lodge. The sale will start at 8 am. Canned goods, including various flavors of pepper jellies, a variety of other jellies, pickled okras, relishes, bread, pies, cakes, cookies, and numerous other food items. There will also be a variety of wall pictures, furniture, glassware, Christmas decorations, and clothes. Please come and help out to be able to help our communities.

Thanks for your support.