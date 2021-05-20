Gary ISD Class of 2021 Salutatorian

Valedictorian and

Salutatorian

Form circle one

Name: Gracie Johnson

GPA: 98

Weighted GPA: 98

Grade average: 98

Parents: Ricky and Virginia Johnson

Grandparents and city: Ray and Macy Johnson, Gary

High school graduation plan College/university: Panola

Major and/or degree planned: General Studies

Academic honors: Salutatorian; Beta Club President;

Loblolly & The Gary Growl, Co-Editor-in-Chief; Academic All-District in volleyball; Honor

Graduate

Extra-curricular activities: Volleyball, journalism, and Loblolly

Volunteer/community activities: Beta Club volunteer hours - 20

Church activities: Singer in the Stillwaters Cowboy Church youth band