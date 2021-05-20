Gary ISD Class of 2021 Salutatorian
Brooke Cope
Valedictorian and
Salutatorian
Name: Gracie Johnson
GPA: 98
Weighted GPA: 98
Grade average: 98
Parents: Ricky and Virginia Johnson
Grandparents and city: Ray and Macy Johnson, Gary
High school graduation plan College/university: Panola
Major and/or degree planned: General Studies
Academic honors: Salutatorian; Beta Club President;
Loblolly & The Gary Growl, Co-Editor-in-Chief; Academic All-District in volleyball; Honor
Graduate
Extra-curricular activities: Volleyball, journalism, and Loblolly
Volunteer/community activities: Beta Club volunteer hours - 20
Church activities: Singer in the Stillwaters Cowboy Church youth band