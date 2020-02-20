FRIDAY NIGHT BLUEGRASS CONCERT KICKS OFF BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL

NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- The Texas Blueberry Festival kicks off with the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Festival Plaza in downtown Nacogdoches.

Rex Perry Autoplex is sponsoring Friday’s family-friendly bluegrass concert that will feature three well-known musical acts: The Purple Hulls, Hickory Hill and The Farm Hands.

The toe-tapping fun continues with Pickin’ on the Square from noon to 3 pm, Saturday, June 13, in the Commercial Bank of Texas lobby and the City Hall Meeting Room. Bluegrass musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and jam with new friends in air-conditioned comfort.

THE ACTS

The Purple Hulls are identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark. The Clark sisters were raised on a working family farm in Kilgore and they paid for college with money from the family's purple hull harvest. After graduation, they moved to Nashville, where they began touring with various country artists and writing songs for Nashville’s largest publishing company, Sony Tree. The sisters returned home in 2012 to care for their terminally ill father and they stayed in East Texas after he passed away, helping their mother with the farm while continuing their music career. This will be the Purple Hulls’ fourth appearance at the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary in September 2019, Hickory Hill has proven to be one of Texas' most popular and enduring acoustic groups. The band continues to emphasize original material, seldom heard "gems" and songs adapted from other styles of music. Original and classic gospel songs are some of the band's favorites.

With over 80 national awards and nominations, the Farm Hands are one of the most exciting and in-demand bluegrass bands in America. Touring over 150 dates each year, this talented foursome features veterans of the world famous Grand Ole Opry, Grammy award winners, hit songwriters, and celebrated instrumentalists.

The Farm Hands had a huge presence at the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America awards this year. They were named Gospel Group of the Year, and Tim Graves was presented with a SPBGMA Grand Master award after winning the Dobro player of the year for the tenth time.

"I’m so excited about bringing the Farm Hands to Nacogdoches!” said Scott Waller, Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park co –organizer. “In only six short years, we are bringing one of the top bands in the country to our concert!”

FOOD, PARKING AND MORE

The concert will also feature food vendors, including some local farmer's market favorites selling homemade items, as well as barbecue, corn dogs, fried green tomato sandwiches, vegetarian options, soft drinks, blueberry lemonade and lots of water. Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The event is family-friendly, so please leave your coolers and alcohol at home. Pets on a leash are also welcome.

Parking will be available downtown. However, some downtown streets will be closed due to the Blueberry Festival, so concert-goers are urged to visit texasbluegrassfestival.org or www.facebook.com/bluegrassnac/ for parking instructions. Parking with free shuttle service to the concert venue will be available at First Baptist Church, 411 North St. Parking at the venue will be at the Nacogdoches City Garage location at 114 W. Cox St.

Organizers are grateful for the enthusiastic partners that make the concert possible, especially Rex Perry Autoplex, the City of Nacogdoches and the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Texas Blueberry Festival presented by Tipton Ford continues Saturday with a full day of activities in downtown Nacogdoches, including a Blueberry pancake breakfast, competitions and more live entertainment. For more information, visit tbf.nacogdoches.org/ or call 936-560-5533.