Former Governor Rick Perry To Campaign with Jake Ellzey Friday

Former Governor Rick Perry, who has endorsed Jake Ellzey in the Sixth Congressional District election to be held Saturday.

On Friday, April 30, Perry will campaign across the district on the day before the election to get last minutes votes in the Special Election which has garnered national attention.

Events to which press is welcome:

12:00-12:15: Perry/Ellzey arrive at The Dove's Nest Restaurant to campaign to the lunchtime crowd (105 W Jefferson St, Waxahachie, TX, 75165).

1:45: Perry/Ellzey arrive at Heritage Park for a campaign door to door (234 N 8th St, Midlothian, TX 76065).

3:45: Perry/Ellzey Arrive at US Mask for a tour of the facility (220 Westway Pl #150 Arlington, TX 76018). US Mask produced face masks and has been one of the few American-owned and manufactured mask companies during the pandemic to survive foreign (mainly Chinese) competition.

Ellzey will appear on Newsmax remotely from this location following the tour.

ELECTION NIGHT

On election night, Saturday, May 1st at 7:00 pm, Ellzey will have his election night party at the Doves Nest (105 W Jefferson St, Waxahachie, TX, 75165).