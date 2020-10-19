Forest Service conducts-controlled burn operations

LUFKIN, Texas, October 19, 2020 – The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will conduct

controlled burns in the Angelina Forest and Sabine National Forest as conditions allow between October

19 through October 22.

The areas affected include Bannister Wildlife Management Area and Turkey Hill Wilderness Area on the

Angelina N.F., and Moore Plantation Wildlife Management Area and Indian Mounds Wilderness Area on

the Sabine N.F.

The controlled burn areas will be marked with signs as needed to include signboards and electronic road

signs. Those near national forests may see smoke columns, reduced visibility in low lying areas, and

additional traffic along Forest Service roads.

“Our primary concern is for the safety of the public,” said National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Fire

Management Officer Jamie Sowell. “We want the public to know what we’re doing when we conduct

burns in the national forest. These are controlled fires conducted by experienced, qualified firefighters

who work as a team to ignite, monitor, and ensure that the fire stays within the control lines.”

Controlled burning dramatically reduces the chances of a wildfire spreading out of control, and burning

underbrush promotes new growth of tender vegetation that is beneficial to wildlife such as deer, turkey,

and birds. And as urban development continues to edge closer to the forest, controlled burning also

protects subdivisions, businesses, and transportation corridors from potential wildfires.

The Forest Service is burning only when weather conditions are most favorable and based on daily fire

weather forecasts from the National Weather Service. Forest Service fire personnel take into account

weather conditions and fire behavior before conducting a burn.

For those with respiratory problems, we recommend they close windows and ventilate their homes by

using the air conditioning or heating system. Some may want to leave the area until the smoke clears. We

encourage anyone sensitive to smoke to contact the local Ranger’s Office to provide information so we

can notify you in advance of planned burns in your area. If drivers encounter smoke on the road, they

should reduce their speed and use low beam lights to become more visible to other traffic.

For more information, visit our website: www.fs.usda.gov/texas.

