On Tuesday, February 18, the Diocese of Texas Episcopal Church Women (ECW) gave St. John’s Episcopal Church $2,000 to support Feed the Need, a Panola College program, which strives to assist students and faculty who may be experiencing basic living insecurities.

The Diocese of Texas ECW offers an outreach grant program to assist churches in their ministry efforts. It is one of the many ways that ECW lives into the commitment to support and enable the women of the Diocese to serve the Lord through service, worship, education, evangelism, and pastoral care.

“When we found out that we could write a grant to Episcopal Church Women for an outreach program, this is what came to mind” said Ms. Judy Guthrie, member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. “When we heard there were students at Panola College living in their cars who were in need of food and hygiene products, we thought this would be a great way to spend our money.”