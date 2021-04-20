DETCOG Regional Housing Authority Draft Annual Plan Now Available

Lufkin, TX - A draft copy of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments Regional

Housing Authority Annual Plan for its 2021-2022 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban

Development (HUD), Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 Rental Assistance) is

now available for review and comment. This plan contains goals and strategies to

promote adequate and affordable housing for low-income families in the Deep East

Texas region. Input and support are solicited from all communities.

A virtual public meeting on the plan will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 10,

2021, via the GoToMeeting platform (information available at www.dethousing.org).

Public comment period on the plan will close on June 10, 2021.

The Board of Directors for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments will meet on

Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pitzer-Garrison Civic Center, 601 N 2nd St,

Lufkin, TX 75901 to consider approval of the Deep East Texas Regional Housing

Authority Annual Plan – Financial Year Beginning (FYB) October 1, 2021 - submission

for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

A draft copy of the Annual Plan for FYB October 1, 2021, will be posted on DETCOG’s

website at www.detcog.gov and www.dethousing.org , Monday-Friday from April 23,

2021 – June 10, 2021. To request a mailed copy of the draft plans, contact DETCOG

Regional Housing Authority by phone at (936) 238-7771 or by email at

housing@detcog.org.

DETCOG is committed to Fair Housing/Equal Opportunity Housing