DETCOG to Host SFA President, TDEM Assistant Chief

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) will have two special presentations at its February meeting in Houston County. The event will be held Thursday, February 27 at noon at Larry Bruce Gardens, located in the Davy Crockett National Forest at 3198 County Road 4600 outside of Kennard.

Guest speakers include Stephen F. Austin State University President Scott Gordon and Texas Division of Emergency Management Assistant Chief Shaun P. Miller.

Dr. Scott Gordon was named SFA’s ninth president last summer, succeeding the late Dr. Baker Pattillo. He previously served as provost of Eastern Washington University and spent 22 years at the University of Southern Indiana, where he served as dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Education.

In his role at TDEM Assistant Chief, Shaun Miller is responsible for the state’s emergency management programs within 35 counties, including all of the Deep East Texas region. He works closely with local emergency management and law enforcement officials in each county.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Gordon and Assistant Chief Miller joining us this month,” said DETCOG President and Trinity River Authority Representative Bill Holder. “SFA is a great asset and resource for our region, and TDEM plays a huge role in the safety of all our citizens. We invite any interested citizens to join us this month for this special program.”

The DETCOG Board of Directors business meeting will follow the presentations.

Welcoming members and guests will be Houston County Judge Jim Lovell; Kennard Mayor Jesse Stephens; Houston County Commissioners Gary Lovell, Jimmy Henderson, Willie Kitchen and Pat Perry as well as Houston County Attorney and Minority Representative Daphne Session.

Anyone needing information concerning this meeting may contact the DETCOG office in Lufkin at 936-634-2247.