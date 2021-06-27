DETCOG Honors Jim McReynolds with the 2021 Ralph W. Steen Memorial East Texan of the Year Award

Lufkin, Texas – Jim McReynolds has been named the 2021 Ralph W. Steen

Memorial East Texan of the Year. Former Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown made the announcement

Friday during the Annual Membership Meeting of the Deep East Texas Council of

Governments (DETCOG) at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.

After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, McReynolds

received his bachelor’s degree in English from Abilene Christian University, a Master’s in

History from Lamar, and his Ph.D. in History from Texas Tech University. He also served

honorably in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, attaining the rank of Sergeant.

The nomination for McReynolds to receive the award noted that “Jim has been a

member of two of the most honorable professions known to man – a Teacher and a Truck

Farmer.” It went on to say that McReynolds has done a lot of other honorable things in his

life –

 Sunday School teacher and Deacon in the Church of Christ

 Scoutmaster, and recipient of the Faithful Servant Award

 Board Member of the Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas

 Co-Founder and Board Member of East Texas Community Health Services

 Board Member of Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and Boys & Girls Club

 He founded Project Belize, a non-profit organization that supplied doctors and

support staff to Central America to promote the improvement of primary health care.

 In 1981 he started his own oil and gas company, Chaparral Energy.

McReynolds is most recognized for is being a Member of the Texas House of

Representatives. He served for 14 years in the Texas House, representing the citizens of

Angelina, Houston, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Trinity counties.

DETCOG Executive Director Lonnie Hunt said after the presentation: “Even if your

the county was not within the boundaries of his House District, I can guarantee you he was

representing you, too – always looking out for the interests of ALL our Deep East Texas

communities.”

McReynolds received many accolades for his service in the Legislature:

 Freshman of the Year

 Top Ten Legislator

 Committee Chairman

 Multiple Legislator of the Year Awards

 The Best of Texas Award…. And the list goes on and on….

Jim McReynolds is currently serving on the boards of Burke and the Family Crisis

Center of East Texas.

The Ralph W. Steen Memorial East Texan of the Year Award has become one of the

most prestigious and longest running, recognitions bestowed in East Texas. In 1976, Dr.

Ralph W. Steen was retiring after 20 years as President of Stephen F. Austin State

University. He had guided SFA from a small college to a large regional university, and in

the process, he contributed greatly to the development of the Deep East Texas region. To

honor his legacy DETCOG created this award and presented it to Dr. Steen -- and then

named the award after him.