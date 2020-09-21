DETCOG Holding September Board Meeting Online

Deep East Texas Council of Governments & Economic Development District is taking proactive measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Therefore, the regular monthly board of directors meeting will be held online as a “Go to Meeting” webinar at noon on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Please note – there will be no in-person meeting.

To attend the meeting, please use the information provided below:

DETCOG&EDD Board Meeting Access Information

DETCOG Board of Directors Meeting Thursday, September 24, 2020 @ 12pm

You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.gotomeet.me/detcog1/bod-meeting

You can also dial in using your phone. United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 United States: +1 (571) 317-3117

Access Code: 436-023-589

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/436023589

DETCOG’s President, Sabine County Judge, Daryl Melton would like to extend an invitation to the meeting to all interested parties. Anyone needing information concerning this event may contact the Deep East Texas Council of Governments office on Lufkin at 936-634-2247 Ext. 5254.