DETCOG Holding June Board Meeting Online

Deep East Texas Council of Governments & Economic Development District is taking proactive measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Therefore, the regular monthly board of directors meeting will be held online as a “Go to Meeting” webinar at noon on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Please note – there will be no in-person meeting.

To attend the meeting, please use the information provided below:

DETCOG&EDD Board Meeting Access Information

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.gotomeet.me/detcog1/bod-meeting

*Information and presentations will be shared during the meeting.

To view these items, you will need to join using the link above.

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (571) 317-3117

Access Code: 436-023-589

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/436023589

DETCOG’s President, Trinity River Authority Representative Bill Holder, would like to extend an invitation to the meeting to all interested parties. Anyone needing information concerning this event may contact the Deep East Texas Council of Governments office on Lufkin at 936-634-2247 Ext. 5254.