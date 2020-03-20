DETCOG Board Meeting Cancelled

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) has cancelled its March Board of Directors Meeting. The meeting was scheduled to be held March 26 in Coldspring.

“In light of the current concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, we will not have a regular board meeting this month,” announced DETCOG President Bill Holder.

The Executive Committee will meet March 31 at the DETCOG Building in Lufkin. DETCOG Bylaws authorize the Executive Committee to act on matters that require action in between Board meetings.

A public meeting to receive input on regional scoring priorities for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program will be held in conjunction with the Executive Committee meeting at 10 am March 31. However, with COVID-19 on everyone’s mind, the agency is encouraging written comments.

More information about the CDBG regional priorities is available online at www.detcog.gov. Written comments will be received by mail or email until 4 pm March 30. Comments can be emailed to Bob.Bashaw@detcog.gov or may be mailed or delivered to:

DETCOG

Attn: CDBG Comments

1405 Kurth Drive

Lufkin, TX 75904