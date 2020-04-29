Dehart Newsletter for May 2020

|
Business as normally at Dehart Vet Services with changes listed below
If you are sick or been exposed to Covid-19/Coronaviris please stay home
Use the Check In Process below for both Surgery & Wellness Clinic
PLEASE STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE WITH YOUR PET AT ALL TIMES
Line up in your vehicle and staff will bring paperwork to you
(OR link to Check-in form below)
Complete paperwork in your vehicle and keep the vehicle line moving
Once you are at Pet Check In Area
PLEASE stay in your vehicle unless instructed differently by staff
Surgery Check In 8:30am - 9:30am
* Wellness/Shot Clinic 10am - 3pm. No Appointment Needed
Call NOW for SPAY/NEUTER/DENTAL Appointment
(903) 590-7722 or (903) 312-6422 or email dehartveterinaryservices@yahoo.com
If you would like to compete prior to appointment *
PRINT, COMPLETE & BRING TO CHECK IN - Link to Check In Form -
https://www.dehartvetservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/SX-Check-in-form-050119.pdf