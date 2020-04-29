Home

Dehart Newsletter for May 2020

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 10:57am Ourtown1
Dehart Veterinary Services

May 2020

Dehart Veterinary Services

Monthly News Letter

 

We offer low cost pet wellness and high quality spay/neuter clinics for cats and dogs of the East Texas community.  Our services and products include vaccines, heartworm tests, heartworm prevention, dental, microchips, flea/tick products, & more!

Business as normally at Dehart Vet Services with changes listed below

 

If you are sick or been exposed to Covid-19/Coronaviris please stay home

 

Use the Check In Process below for both Surgery & Wellness Clinic

·      

 PLEASE STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE WITH YOUR PET AT ALL TIMES

· 

      Line up in your vehicle and staff will bring paperwork to you

 (OR link to Check-in form below)

·       

Complete paperwork in your vehicle and keep the vehicle line moving

·       

Once you are at Pet Check In Area 

PLEASE stay in your vehicle unless instructed differently by staff

 

Surgery Check In 8:30am - 9:30am

 

* Wellness/Shot Clinic 10am - 3pm. No Appointment Needed

 

Call NOW for SPAY/NEUTER/DENTAL Appointment

(903) 590-7722 or (903) 312-6422 or email dehartveterinaryservices@yahoo.com

 

If you would like to compete prior to appointment * 

PRINT, COMPLETE & BRING TO CHECK IN - Link to Check In Form - 

 

https://www.dehartvetservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/SX-Check-in-form-050119.pdf

Locations and Dates:

 

Athens - Southside Feed and Supply

9171 US Hwy 19

Every 3rd Friday of the month:

May 15th

 

Carthage - Brookshire Brothers

Every 4th Wednesday of the month:

412 W Panola St Carthage, TX 75633

May 27th

 

Center - Goodwill Shopping Center

1155 Tenaha Street

Every 2nd Friday and 4th Saturday of the month:

May 8th & May 23rd

 

Coldspring - Brookshire Brothers

14761 TX 150

May 28th

Elderville - Volunteer Fire Department

8875 FM 2011

Shot Clinic Only

1st Sunday of Even-Numbered months:

June 7th

 

Flint - Rust to Roses Antiques

21252 Hwy 155

Every 3rd Saturday of the month:

May 16th

 

Hemphill - Tractor Supply

455 Sabine Street

Every 4th Friday:

May 22nd

 

Huntsville - Tractor Supply

960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Every 1st Wednesday of the month:

May 6th

Jacksonville -  Farm and Ranch

 209 S Bolton

Every Sunday:

May 3rd May 10th, May 17th May 24th, May 31st

 

Jasper - WalMart

800 W. Gibson Street

(Barbara from SNIPS does all scheduling 

for this location only. Her number is 409-384-8251)

Every 3rd Thursday of the month:

May 21st

 

Kilgore - Atwoods

1811 US 259

Every 2nd Saturday of the month:

May 9th

 

Livingston - SPCA

802 S Houston (Hwy 146)

Every 1st Tuesday:

May 5th

      

Livingston - Tractor Supply

1820 Hwy 190

Every 4th Tuesday of the month:

May 26th

Lufkin - Lufkin Mall

4600 S Medford

Every 1st Saturday and every 3rd Tuesday of the month:

May 2nd & May 19th

 

Rusk - VFW

off of 69

Every 1st Thursday of the month:
May 7th

 

Tatum - Family Dollar 

265 N Hill Street

Every 2nd Monday of the month:

May 11th

 

Trinity - Brookshire Brothers

501 S. Robb St.

Every 2nd Wednesday of the month:

May 13th

Troup - First United Methodist Church

202 E Duval Street

Every 4th Monday

May 25th

 

Tyler - Tractor Supply

 3905 Robertson Road 

(No clinic at Tyler Animal Control until further notice)

Every 3rd Monday of the month:

May 18th

 

Tyler Pest Solutions 

SE Loop 323 across from Starbucks 

(Shot Clinic Only) Every 1st Saturday of the month:

May 2nd

 

Tyler - Tractor Supply

3905 Robertson Rd

Every 1st Friday of the month:

May 1st

 

PLEASE CLICK ON THE LOCATION NAME 

FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE DATES

