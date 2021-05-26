DEATHS OF TEXANS NOT WEARING SEAT BELTS SPIKED 16-PERCENT IN 2020

No Apologies For Wearing A Seat Belt

The sweet lady who lived across the street never saw a peaceful day as I was growing up.

Widowed most of her life, she lived alone and kept an immaculate yard. Her flower beds were

the prettiest in the neighborhood and she worked outside most days, keeping to herself.

As my sister and I hit our teen years, she coped with the loud music, the birthday parties with

live bands, and friends parking on the street blocking her driveway. We would always apologize

and she gracefully accepted, chalking it up to teenage craziness.

But then came the days of us learning how to drive. My dad taught us both, with more patience

than I could ever muster. The first time my sister backed out of the garage, she took out that

sweet lady’s mailbox. Another apology. A couple of years later when dad let me behind the

wheel, I backed straight out the drive, straight across the street, and through the sweet lady’s

fence. Another apology.

We never practiced driving that dad didn’t make us buckle up. Wearing a seat belt wasn’t a law

then, but he recognized the need for them. He didn’t wear one, because he also saw the need

to sit just off-center on that old Impala bench seat so he could reach the wheel if he needed to

as we drove. We lived on a two-lane farm road and he reached to steady the wheel more than

once when I was learning to drive.

I thought of those experiences this week when I read the disturbing crash statistics for those

who chose not to wear a seat belt last year. Despite a drop in the number of traffic crashes in

2020, there was a 16-percent increase in fatalities of unbuckled motorists in Texas. That totals

1,073 fatalities in 2020 compared to 926 in 2019 because someone chose to not buckle up.

It takes a few seconds to buckle a seat belt, but it reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45-

percent for those in the front seat and 60-percent for those in a pickup truck. It is also disturbing

that 59-percent of the unbuckled fatalities occurred at night.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches and the summer driving season kicks off, TxDOT urges

you to take that few seconds to buckle up before your drive. It is the law for everyone in the

vehicle and the fines for not wearing a seat belt hurt the wallet and the costs in injuries or a life

lost are life-changing.

As time passed, my dad always buckled up. He passed the importance of wearing a seat belt to

my youngest son when he taught him how to drive. My son learned well because he was

wearing one at 18 when he totaled his first new car. They were involved in two other crashes

together during those years and a seatbelt saved them from injuries both times. One occurred

on the way home from baseball practice and the other was when my son backed out of the

driveway and hit the sweet old lady’s car. Another apology.

Buckle up. Because the percentages are very good that you will save yourself and you're loved

ones.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.