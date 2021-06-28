Congressman Dan Crenshaw Asks Susan Wright to End Her Untrue Attacks

Congressman Dan Crenshaw today released a video in which he calls on Susan Wright to end her campaign of false attacks on veteran combat Fighter Pilot and Conservative Texas legislator, Jake Ellzey.

Ellzey and Wright face each other in a July 27th Congressional runoff election. The two Republicans moved forward to this runoff after the May 1, Special Election. In that election, despite nearly a dozen Democrat opponents, Wright focused all her attacks on Republican Jake Ellzey, nearly allowing a Democrat to make the runoff.

In the video, Crenshaw catalogs the many false attacks pushed by Wright’s campaign. By contrast, Ellzey was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he pledged to live by the “Honor Concept” which states: We stand for that which is right. We tell the truth and ensure the truth is known. We do not lie.

In the video, Crenshaw, a veteran Navy Seal, tells voters: “I saw quite a few negative ads from Susan Wright’s campaign about Jake Ellzey. They’re lying to you. I hate dishonest campaigns. Jake Ellzey has served his country with incredible distinction. He’s a conservative Republican and I think you should vote for him.”

Here is the link to the video: https://fb.watch/6p_2NGAk-p/

Crenshaw also discussed how Ellzey saved the lives of Navy Seals when in combat.

“I’m grateful that a fellow warrior has my back. I appreciate Dan’s willingness to speak out against this kind of false campaigning,” said Ellzey. “We have a difficult path for Republicans to take back the House. It was wrong of her to try to strike out falsely at a fellow Republican.”