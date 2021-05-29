Commissioner Court Agenda June 3, 2021

You are hereby notified that a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered,passed or adopted, to-wit;

Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers Pre-Approve June 5th, 2021 Rusk County payroll. Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposal for a ½ ton crew cab truck Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for a used 110 horse tractor Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for patch material Discuss and possibly approve as surplus for Pct. 2:

4' backhoe bucket Aerator Discuss and possibly approve of interlocal Cooperation Contract with Tatum Independent School Distr ic t and Pct. 2 Discuss and possibly approve to give Pct. 2 Commissioner Kuykenda - ll permission to hire an Operator 1 Discuss and possibly approve to donate fuel for the pilots to fly kids on the Young Eagles Fly-in Discuss and possibly approve permission to app l y for the $13k CRRSAA Grant from TxDOT for cost related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial serv i ces Discuss and possibly approve setting a rental fee for the new T-Hangars Discuss and possibly approve for the Rusk County Library to accept a donation in the amount of $1000 .00 from the children and grandchildren of Troy and Mary Ann Craig on behalf o f Troy and Mary Ann Craig via Susan Lair and the Lair Family Foundation Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline requests:

Pleasant Hill Water Supply proposes to place a water meter with a road bore u nder/across the right-of-way of CR 102, in Pct. 1 SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposes to place buried comm drop with road bore under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 171, in Pct.1, Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 314, i n Pct. 3 Public Comment-No action to be taken Approve payment of bills Adjournment

