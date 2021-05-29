Commissioner Court Agenda June 3, 2021
Sat, 05/29/2021 - 1:22am Ourtown1
Mandy Duke
- CALL TO ORDER
- INVOCATION
Ill. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG
- Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers
- Pre-Approve June 5th, 2021 Rusk County payroll.
- Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposal for a ½ ton crew cab truck
- Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for a used 110 horse tractor
- Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for patch material
- Discuss and possibly approve as surplus for Pct. 2:
- 4' backhoe bucket
- Aerator
- Discuss and possibly approve of interlocal Cooperation Contract with Tatum Independent School District and Pct. 2
- Discuss and possibly approve to give Pct. 2 Commissioner Kuykenda-ll permission to hire an Operator 1
- Discuss and possibly approve to donate fuel for the pilots to fly kids on the Young Eagles Fly-in
- Discuss and possibly approve permission to apply for the $13k CRRSAA Grant from TxDOT for cost related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services
- Discuss and possibly approve setting a rental fee for the new T-Hangars
- Discuss and possibly approve for the Rusk County Library to accept a donation in the amount of $1000.00 from the children and grandchildren of Troy and Mary Ann Craig on behalf of Troy and Mary Ann Craig via Susan Lair and the Lair Family Foundation
- Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline requests:
- Pleasant Hill Water Supply proposes to place a water meter with a road bore under/across the right-of-way of CR 102, in Pct. 1
- SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposes to place buried comm drop with road bore under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 171, in Pct.1,
- Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 314, in Pct. 3
- Public Comment-No action to be taken
- Approve payment of bills
- Adjournment
Signed this 28th day of May 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Posted on Courthouse doors by 10:00 a.m. on 28th day of May 2021