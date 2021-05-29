Home

Commissioner Court Agenda June 3, 2021

Sat, 05/29/2021 - 1:22am Ourtown1
Mandy Duke

You are hereby notified that a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered,passed or adopted, to-wit;

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. INVOCATION

Ill.   PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG

  1. Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers
  2. Pre-Approve June 5th, 2021 Rusk County payroll.
  3. Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposal for a ½ ton crew cab truck
  4. Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for a used 110 horse tractor
  5. Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for patch material
  6. Discuss and possibly approve as surplus for Pct. 2:
    1. 4' backhoe bucket
    2. Aerator
  7. Discuss and possibly approve of interlocal Cooperation Contract with Tatum Independent School District and Pct. 2
  8. Discuss and possibly approve to give Pct. 2 Commissioner Kuykenda-ll permission to hire an Operator 1
  9. Discuss and possibly approve to donate fuel for the pilots to fly kids on the Young Eagles Fly-in
  10. Discuss and possibly approve permission to apply for the $13k CRRSAA Grant from TxDOT for cost related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services
  11. Discuss and possibly approve setting a rental fee for the new T-Hangars
  12. Discuss and possibly approve for the Rusk County Library to accept a donation in the amount of $1000.00 from the children and grandchildren of Troy and Mary Ann Craig on behalf of Troy and Mary Ann Craig via Susan Lair and the Lair Family Foundation
  13. Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline requests:
    1. Pleasant Hill Water Supply proposes to place a water meter with a road bore under/across the right-of-way of CR 102, in Pct. 1
    2. SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposes to place buried comm drop with road bore under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 171, in Pct.1,
    3. Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 314, in Pct. 3
  14. Public Comment-No action to be taken
  15. Approve payment of bills
  16. Adjournment

Signed this 28th day of May 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Posted on Courthouse doors by 10:00 a.m. on 28th day of May 2021

