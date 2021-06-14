Commissioner Court Agenda June 14, 2021

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF RUSK COUNTY TEXAS '

You are hereby notified that a regular meeting of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10:00 o'clock a.m. in the Rusk County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County

Courthouse Henderson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION

Ill. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers

Pre-approve June 20 th , employee payroll

Discuss and possibly approve the Rusk County Audit as Presented by Morgan Lagrone.

Presentation by Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez and Stewart Cobb for the topic of patrol vehicle l ease.

Discuss and possibly approve the donation of $100 from Cody Ballenger to the RCSO .

Discuss and possibly approve to accept the revised road usage agreement and ordinance.

Discuss and possibly approve for Pct. 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut to hire for Operator 1 pos i tion.

Discuss and possibly approve adopting the most current equipment pricing schedule for Rusk County Road and Bridge.

Discuss and possibly approve to allow Pct. 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson to go onto private property off of CR 3228 to fix a drainage problem.

Discuss and possibly approve the annual audit report for 2020 for Rusk County ESD #1 as presented by David Burks.

Discuss and possibly approve a contract between the Elections Dept. and Vista Solutions Group for record indexing and retention.

Discuss and possibly approve replacing all dead landscaping from the winter storm and putting i n n ew shrubs at the Rusk County Airport.

Discuss and possibly approve the interlocal Cooperation Contract between Rusk County and Tatum Independent School District to cut trees identified by the Tatum ISO representative located at the Eag l e's Nest playground.

Discuss and possibly approve the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding Certification of Weight Enforcement Authority for the License and Weight Officer Tommy Simmons.

Discuss and possibly approve the first quarterly report from the Rusk Co. Environmental Specialist for t h e period of January 1 stto May 31 , 2021

Discuss and possibly approve Commissioner Court minutes for the months of May 2021 :

Special meetings: May 5 th and May 20 th , 2021 Regular meeting: May 10 1 h, 2021

Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline request:

Crims Chapel W.S.C. proposes to place a road bore for meter installation under/ac r oss the right-of-way of CR 238, in Pct. 1. Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 454, in Pct. 4. Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 456, in Pct. 4. Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along / within the right-of-way of CR 4182 , Pct.

4.

Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of - way of CR 4186 , Pct.