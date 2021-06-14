Commissioner Court Agenda June 14, 2021
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF RUSK COUNTY TEXAS '
You are hereby notified that a regular meeting of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10:00 o'clock a.m. in the Rusk County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County
Courthouse Henderson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
- CALL TO ORDER
- INVOCATION
Ill. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers
- Pre-approve June 20th, employee payroll
- Discuss and possibly approve the Rusk County Audit as Presented by Morgan Lagrone.
- Presentation by Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez and Stewart Cobb for the topic of patrol vehicle lease.
- Discuss and possibly approve the donation of $100 from Cody Ballenger to the RCSO.
- Discuss and possibly approve to accept the revised road usage agreement and ordinance.
- Discuss and possibly approve for Pct. 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut to hire for Operator 1 position.
- Discuss and possibly approve adopting the most current equipment pricing schedule for Rusk County Road and Bridge.
- Discuss and possibly approve to allow Pct. 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson to go onto private property off of CR 3228 to fix a drainage problem.
- Discuss and possibly approve the annual audit report for 2020 for Rusk County ESD #1 as presented by David Burks.
- Discuss and possibly approve a contract between the Elections Dept. and Vista Solutions Group for record indexing and retention.
- Discuss and possibly approve replacing all dead landscaping from the winter storm and putting in new shrubs at the Rusk County Airport.
- Discuss and possibly approve the interlocal Cooperation Contract between Rusk County and Tatum Independent School District to cut trees identified by the Tatum ISO representative located at the Eagle's Nest playground.
- Discuss and possibly approve the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding Certification of Weight Enforcement Authority for the License and Weight Officer Tommy Simmons.
- Discuss and possibly approve the first quarterly report from the Rusk Co. Environmental Specialist for the period of January 1stto May 31, 2021
- Discuss and possibly approve Commissioner Court minutes for the months of May 2021:
- Special meetings: May 5th and May 20th , 2021
- Regular meeting: May 101h, 2021
- Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline request:
- Crims Chapel W.S.C. proposes to place a road bore for meter installation under/across the right-of-way of CR 238, in Pct. 1.
- Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 454, in Pct. 4.
- Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 456, in Pct. 4.
- Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 4182, Pct.
4.
-
- Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along/within the right-of-way of CR 4186, Pct.
4.
- Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for May 2021:
- Auditor's
- Treasurer's
- Rusk County Justice of the Peace 2, 3, & Pct. 5
- Rusk County Constable Pct. 1, 3, 4 & 5
- Rusk County Expo Report & Event Summary
- Rusk County Expo Maintenance
- Maintenance
- Rusk County Indigent Health
- Airport Manager
- License & Weight
- Community Coordinator
- Public comment - no action to be taken
- Approve payment of bills
- Adjournment
Signed this the 11th day of June, 2021 Posted on courthouse doors by 10:00 a.m.