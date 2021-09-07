CITY OF GARRISON: Now Hiring

JOB OPENING

The City of Garrison, Garrison, TX is currently seeking a F/T Municipal Court Clerk. The position requires

daily customer service regarding citations, warrants, complaints, and other Municipal Court

proceedings. The Court Clerk collects and records all court fees and fines, schedules court dates,

appeals, notifications, and maintains the court docket while also completing other duties in the City

Utilities Office. This position requires a highly motivated individual who strives for success by

demonstrating the values of integrity, customer service, efficiency, and innovation.

Knowledge and Experience Preferred but Not Required.

Microsoft Office

Computer Skills

Organizational Skills

Incode

TX Traffic Laws

CopSync

Salary Based on Experience

Please submit job application and resume to Garrison City Hall no later than September 13, 2021.

For more information, please contact City Secretary, Jenny Frederick, at 936-347-2201.