CITY OF GARRISON: Now Hiring
JOB OPENING
The City of Garrison, Garrison, TX is currently seeking a F/T Municipal Court Clerk. The position requires
daily customer service regarding citations, warrants, complaints, and other Municipal Court
proceedings. The Court Clerk collects and records all court fees and fines, schedules court dates,
appeals, notifications, and maintains the court docket while also completing other duties in the City
Utilities Office. This position requires a highly motivated individual who strives for success by
demonstrating the values of integrity, customer service, efficiency, and innovation.
Knowledge and Experience Preferred but Not Required.
Microsoft Office
Computer Skills
Organizational Skills
Incode
TX Traffic Laws
CopSync
Salary Based on Experience
Please submit job application and resume to Garrison City Hall no later than September 13, 2021.
For more information, please contact City Secretary, Jenny Frederick, at 936-347-2201.