Center selected as SFA Distinguished High School Program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Top-ranking graduates of Center High School will be

automatically eligible for scholarships worth up to $20,000 at Stephen F. Austin State University

as a result of a new partnership between the schools.

Center High School is one of only six schools in the state to be included in SFA’s Distinguished

High School Program.

Students from partner schools receive scholarship money for up to four years based on their class

rank. Students ranking in the top 10% of their class will receive $5,000 per year, and students

ranking in the 11-25% of their class with a 3.0 GPA or higher will receive $3,000 per year.

In addition, SFA has waived the $50 application fee for all Center students, regardless of class

rank and seniors ranking in the top 30% of their class are guaranteed admission to SFA.

“At SFA, we are fully committed to student success and access, meaning we are constantly

seeking new and innovative ways to ensure Texans have affordable access to higher education,”

said SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon. “Our newly introduced Distinguished High School

The program recognizes hardworking high school students by helping them obtain their college

degree in a more timely and affordable manner. We are thrilled to offer this new program.”

Benefits for students at distinguished program partner schools include additional financial aid

assistance to students with high financial need; a special, tailored campus visit; and an assigned

admissions counselor to serve students throughout the college enrollment process.

“We are so proud to be a part of this partnership with Stephen F. Austin State University,”

Principal Amanda Clark said. “This opportunity will open so many doors for our students and

allow them to reach new heights in their own backyard.”

In addition to Nacogdoches High School, other Distinguished High Schools invited to partner in

SFA’s new programs include Langham Creek High School and Tomball Memorial High School in

the Houston area, and Little Elm High School and Allen High School in the Dallas area.

Students from distinguished program schools applying as first-time freshmen at ApplyTexas.org

also should submit official SAT/ACT scores and high school transcripts to the SFA Office of

Admissions. For more information about applying to SFA, visit sfasu.edu/apply or call (936)

468-2504.

