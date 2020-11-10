CENTER: Open House for Christmas Shopping - November 14, 2020

Christmas is right around the corner so it is time to start shopping

for those special gifts. The best place to shop is right here in

Shelby County. Starting this weekend two of our local merchants

will be having Christmas Open Houses and fun unique Holiday

shopping experiences. Make sure your stop by and shop.

Christmas Open Houses

November 14th

Lasting Impressions

112 Foster Street (598-6553)

November 19th-21st

Southern Seasons

214 Austin Street (598-5009)