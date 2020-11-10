CENTER: Open House for Christmas Shopping - November 14, 2020
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 12:27pm Ourtown1
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce
Christmas is right around the corner so it is time to start shopping
for those special gifts. The best place to shop is right here in
Shelby County. Starting this weekend two of our local merchants
will be having Christmas Open Houses and fun unique Holiday
shopping experiences. Make sure your stop by and shop.
Christmas Open Houses
November 14th
Lasting Impressions
112 Foster Street (598-6553)
November 19th-21st
Southern Seasons
214 Austin Street (598-5009)